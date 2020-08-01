Lynchburg police make arrest in area gaming machine thefts

Lynchburg Police have taken a man into custody for stealing from gaming machines in the area. 42-year-old Mark Wilson was picked up by Roanoke Police last night. Police say Wilson damaged gaming machines at Quick-e Marts in Lynchburg, Amherst County and Campbell County and then left with the cash. Wilson is charged with destruction of property and third offense petit larceny.

Here are the news releases from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Mark Wilson, 42, of Lynchburg was taken into custody by officers with the Roanoke Police Department last night. He is charged with destruction of property and third offense petit larceny.

Anyone with additional information about these incidents is asked to contact Det. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Crime of the Week – December 1, 2020

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after a series of property damage and larcenies involving gaming machines.

On November 29, 2020 at 10:03 p.m., officers responded to the Marathon Quick-E Mart at 2209 Wards Road for a report of a larceny after a white male damaged a gaming machine and left with cash.

On November 30, 2020 at 11:43 a.m., officers responded to the Marathon Quick-E Mart at 6015 Fort Avenue for a report of a property damage and larceny after a white male damaged a gaming machine and left with cash. The suspect was seen leaving in a white Chevy Silverado 1500 extended cab pickup truck with damage to the driver’s side and missing hubcap on the driver’s side.

These are similar to incidents that occurred in Campbell County and Amherst County.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as Mark Wilson, 42, of Lynchburg. He is wanted for destruction of property and third offense petit larceny.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Wilson is asked to contact Det. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.