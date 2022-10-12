Lynchburg Police make arrest in October armed robbery

Lynchburg Police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at the Sunshine Market in October. They say 55-year-old Lamont Duan Wilkins was the robber who walked in with a gun on October 10th, robbed a clerk and ran away.

Wilkins faces numerous felony charges. He’s being held without bond. He has been arrested at least 16 times since 2003 on charges including malicious wounding and burglary/larceny.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

[UPDATE] Armed Robbery at Sunshine Market

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department arrested a man in connection with the armed robbery at the Sunshine Market.

Lamont Duan Wilkins (55) was charged and arrested today in connection with the armed robbery at the Sunshine Market on Pollard Street, which occurred on October 10, 2022.

Wilkins was charged with the following:

- Robbery – 18.2-58

- Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony – 18.2-53.1

- Brandishing a Firearm – 18.2-282

Wilkins was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.