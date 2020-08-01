Lynchburg Police: multiple shots fired at two apartments on Early Street overnight

Lynchburg Police are looking for the people who fired shots into two apartments in the 11-hundred block of Early Street early this morning. Police say just after midnight, two suspects wearing dark clothing fired multiple shots, striking two apartments within the same residence multiple times. After the shooting, the suspects ran away toward Rivermont Avenue. Both apartments were occupied at the time but nobody was injured.

Here is the news release from Lynchburg Police: LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early this morning.

On December 19, 2022, at 00:16 a.m., several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in 1100 block of Early Street. Officers responded to the scene and identified two apartment-homes, within the same residence that were struck by gunfire. Officers also located multiple cartridge casings in an alley behind the home. Both apartment-homes were occupied at the time they were struck. There are no injuries as a result of this incident.

LPD Criminal Investigations and Forensic Units responded to assist with the investigation.

Initial investigation indicates there were two suspects, both wearing dark clothing shooting at the residence, striking both apartment homes multiple times. After the shooting, the suspects fled on foot in the direction of Rivermont Avenue.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this incident or has home security cameras in the area around the time of this incident is asked to contact Det. M.P. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.