Lynchburg Police name officer who shot dog

Lynchburg police have named the officer on who is restricted duty for killing a dog while aiming at a man last week. It happened after a standoff on Holcomb Path Road. Sergeant Vernon Parrish is a 12-year veteran of the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) . Authorities have said Parrish fired when the man – who was lying on the bed – reached for a weapon. The shot killed a dog that was lying on top of the man. Sgt. Parrish remains on restricted duty while state police and Lynchburg police investigate.