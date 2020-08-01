Lynchburg Police offer $10,000 reward in 2011 homicide

Lynchburg Police are offering a 10-thousand dollar reward in connection with a decade-old homicide. 41-year-old Jeffrey Rhoden was shot and killed the evening of August 1st, 2011 at the intersection of Maple and Poplar Streets. Lynchburg Police have reopened the investigation and are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

Reward Offered in 2011 Homicide Case

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking information in connection with an August 2011 homicide at Maple and Poplar Streets and is announcing a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible.

On August 1, 2011 at 10:04 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Maple and Poplar Streets for a report of a malicious wounding. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, Jeffrey Rhoden, 41, of Lynchburg, was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and succumbed to his injuries on August 1, 2011.



The Lynchburg Police Department has re-opened this investigation. Detectives are seeking information from the community, and ask those who may have knowledge of this incident to contact Det. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

