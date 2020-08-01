Lynchburg Police offering $5000 signing bonus for new officers

The Lynchburg Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for all new officers. This signing bonus applies both to new recruits and Virginia certified officers. Lynchburg Police say given the national shortage of police candidates, they’re trying to find ways to stand out. They hope the bonus offering will draw a diverse group of qualified candidates to fill several open positions.

The LPD continually strives to recruit the best candidates to maintain a force capable of addressing our community’s needs. With the national shortage of police candidates, we are always trying to find new, creative ways to stand out. We believe this small, but powerful change will draw a diverse group of qualified candidates to fill several open positions and strengthen our workforce.

