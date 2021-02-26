Lynchburg police officer kills dog while shooting at standoff suspect

Lynchburg police say an officer shot and killed a dog as police tried to take a man into custody last night. Police say the man had shut himself inside a house in the 100-block of Holcomb Path Road with multiple weapons. After several hours of talking to the man, police went into the house on an Emergency Custody Order. They say the man was lying on a bed and reached for a concealed weapon; an officer fired a shot at the man and killed a dog that was lying on top of him. Police say the man was eventually tased and taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation. State police are now investigating, and Lynchburg Police are conducting an internal investigation. The officer has been placed on restricted duty.

Here is the entire release from the Lynchburg Police Department:

For Immediate Release: February 26, 2021

Officer-Involved Shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On February 25, 2021 at 9:11 p.m., officers responded to the 100-block of Holcomb Path Road for a person check. A man shut himself in a residence with multiple weapons. An Emergency Custody Order (ECO) was issued at 10:09 p.m. for the individual, who continued to refuse to come out of the residence. The Lynchburg Police Department’s (LPD) Crisis Negotiation Team and Tactical Unit responded to assist with the situation.

Officers spent several hours speaking with the man to de-escalate the situation and he still would not allow officers to take him into custody. After determining that he did not appear armed, officers attempted to take him into custody while he was located on a bed. As officers approached him, the man would not listen to officers’ commands and abruptly moved one hand to a concealed location. As a result of this movement, an officer fired one shot at the man.

The shot struck a dog sitting on top of the man, killing the dog. The man again refused to cooperate with commands from officers and was eventually taken into custody through the use of a Taser. He was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital under the ECO for a mental health evaluation. The individual sustained lacerations to his hand as a result of the incident.

The LPD requested the Virginia State Police (VSP) investigate the officer-involved shooting for any potential criminal charges. As a result of the ongoing VSP investigation, the LPD will not release body-worn camera footage at this time.

The LPD also is conducting an internal investigation. Per LPD policy, the involved officer has been placed on restricted duty. As is our practice, the LPD will release the involved officer’s name within seven days, pending the results of a threat assessment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

