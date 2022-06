Lynchburg Police SWAT teams are at the scene of a possible hostage situation in the 800 block of James Crossing Apartments on Greenfield Drive, off Florida Avenue. Police say it started early this morning with a 911 call where police could hear a man and a woman arguing.

They went to the apartment and the people inside wouldn’t come out. Police say the hostage negotiations team is being patient. They’ve cleared out some nearby apartments. Stay with WLNI for more details.