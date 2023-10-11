Lynchburg Police, other agencies conduct major drug bust

Area police teamed up on a major drug bust in Nelson County after Lynchburg Police got word about drugs on their way to the area. Last Wednesday night, the Nelson County sheriff’s office stopped a car on Route 151 in Afton. Inside, they found 1.2 pounds of meth and 48-hundred pressed fentanyl pills as well as fentanyl powder, heroin, and cocaine. 40-year-old Oshea Jackson of Lynchburg now faces numerous drug distribution charges. Virginia State Police, law enforcement from Harrisonburg, Green and Albemarle Counties as well ATF and DEA agents all helped with the bust.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

Subject Arrested While Transporting Drugs Across State Lines

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department Special Investigations Division with the assistance of the Virginia State Police 3A Narcotics and Gang Task Force, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police conducted a narcotics interdiction operation in Nelson County.

The LPD Special Investigations Division received information about possible drugs in transit to central Virginia. On October 11, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop after the vehicle had been located by Narcotic Investigators on Route 151 South in the Afton area of Nelson County.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Handler and his K9, Bane, conducted an open air search around the vehicle for the odor of narcotics, which lead to a positive indication and search of the vehicle.

After a search of the vehicle was conducted, the following was located and seized:

• Approximately 1.2 Pounds of Methamphetamine

• Approximately 4,800 pressed Fentanyl pills

• Approximately 100 grams of Fentanyl powder

• Approximately 100 grams of Heroin

• Approximately 4.5 ounces of Cocaine

Oshea Jackson (40-year-old male) of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with the following:

• Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl

• Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

• Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine

• Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, etc. of Weapon of Terrorism

Additional charges are pending and the case remains under investigation.

This operation would not have been successful without the team work of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Harrisonburg Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit, 3A Drug and Gang Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The 3A Narcotics and Gang Taskforce is comprised of members of the Virginia State Police, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Albemarle County Police Department, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (Charlottesville Post of Duty).