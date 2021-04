Lynchburg Police have reopened a homicide investigation from almost four years ago. In August 2017, officers responded to a car accident in the 600 block of Rodes Street. They found 34-year-old Jermaine Hawkins in the vehicle with several gunshot wounds. He died two months later. Lynchburg police have reopened the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact Lynchburg Police or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers..