Lynchburg police say all 12th Street homicide suspects are in custody

The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) has located all five individuals, including two juveniles, wanted for questioning in connection with last month’s homicide on 12th Street. 28-year-old Samantha Robinson was struck and killed by a stray bullet as she drove along 12th Street.
The following individuals were taken into custody today in Lynchburg on outstanding warrants unrelated to this incident.
- Dia Montae Cedrik Taylor, 19, of Lynchburg, was arrested for a probation violation on firearms charges.
- Leondre Tymere Strange, 19, of Lynchburg, was arrested for obstruction of justice, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The LPD thanks the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance today in the search for these individuals.