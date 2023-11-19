Lynchburg police search for armed robber

Lynchburg Police are looking for the man who robbed the AutoZone on Fort Avenue last night. Around 6:15, a man pointed a handgun at employees and demanded they open the registers. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and ran away. He was wearing a mask with the letters KASK.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at the AutoZone on Fort Avenue last night.

On November 19, 2023, at 6:14 p.m., officers responded to AutoZone at 2525 Fort Avenue, to investigate an armed robbery that had just occurred. It was reported that the store was robbed by a man who pointed a handgun at employees and demanded they open the registers. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money. Witnesses were unable to see in which direction the suspect fled.

Upon investigation and review of surveillance video from the store, the suspect is described as follows:

The suspect appears to be a black male wearing a mask displaying the letters KASK, a black hat, black pants, and black gloves. The suspect was approximately 5’11” to 6’.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective S. Bond at 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Up to a 1,000-dollar reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information.