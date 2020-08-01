Lynchburg Police search for car thief

The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating an auto theft from The Plaza that occurred last month.

On January 30, 2022, at 7:02 p.m., officers responded to 2323 Memorial Avenue for a report of a stolen vehicle which has since been recovered. The LPD is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a person of interest in the case. Surveillance footage from Citi Trends shows the man of interest wearing eyeglasses, a blue hat, black or navy sweatshirt, blue jeans, and red shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Closs at (434) 455-6060 Ext. 610 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com

or use the P3 app on a mobile device.