UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

UPDATE:

Lynchburg Police have located a woman who was missing and believed to be endangered. They had been looking for 31-year-old Sara Christina-Marie Darby since last night when she left her home on Sublett Court with a man her family didn’t know. Police say Darby was found just before noon today with a friend in the 700-block of Orchard Street.

She was safe, in good health, and has been reunited with her family.

EARLIER: Lynchburg Police are looking for a reported missing endangered adult. Sara Christina-Marie Darby (31) left her home in teh 100-block of Sublett Court around 8:00 last night with an unknown black male. The male was described by a witness as being in his 30’s, with short braids and receding hair line, wearing jeans, a dark colored jacket, dark colored shoes, and carrying a duffle style bag. In the past, Darby has been located in the area of the Salvation Army on Park Avenue.

Darby is considered endangered as she is reported by family to experience medical conditions that affect her cognitive abilities.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

Missing Endangered Adult

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is attempting to locate a reported missing endangered adult.

On March 1, 2023, at 10:40 p.m., LPD officers responded to the 100-block of Sublett Court for a report of a missing person.

Sara Christina-Marie Darby (31) left her home walking just before 8:00 p.m., tonight with an unknown black male. The male was described by a witness as being in his 30’s, with short braids and receding hair line, wearing jeans, a dark colored jacket, dark colored shoes, and carrying a duffle style bag. In the past, Darby has been located in the area of the Salvation Army on Park Avenue.

Darby is considered endangered as she is reported by family to experience medical conditions that affect her cognitive abilities. Darby is a black female, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, 200 pounds and has dark pink braids in her hair (DARBY photo 2). She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt, dark colored pants, black sandals, and carrying a small bag. Family reported Darby does not have a cell phone.

LPD officers are actively searching for Darby at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

