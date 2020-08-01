UPDATE: Lynchburg Police arrest murder suspect after brief standoff

UPDATE: A Lynchburg murder suspect is now in custody after a brief standoff with police. Malik McDaniel was wanted for last night’s murder of 33-year-old Estevez Marez Cabell, at the Salvation Army on Park Avenue. Police arrested McDaniel earlier today after a brief standoff in the 1800-block of Georgia Avenue. He’s charged with Murder in the 2nd degree.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The suspect in yesterday’s homicide at the Salvation Army is in custody.

Malik McDaniel was taken into custody early this afternoon (6/29) after a brief standoff with police in the 1800-block of Georgia Avenue. He was arrested without incident on the following charges:

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.

EARLIER: Lynchburg Police are looking for a suspect in a homicide last night at the Salvation Army on Park Avenue. Police found the victim, 33-year-old Estevez Marez Cabell, outside near the gymnasium. He died at the hospital. The suspect, 25-year-old Malik Ray-Shawn McDaniel, Lynchburg, remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred yesterday evening at the Salvation Army on Park Avenue.

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 7:11 p.m., officers responded to 2215 Park Avenue for reports of a man who had been shot. Officers located the victim, Estevez Marez Cabell, 33, of Lynchburg, outside near the gymnasium. Life-saving efforts began on scene and Cabell was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect, Malik Ray-Shawn McDaniel, 25, of Lynchburg, remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. The Lynchburg Police Department currently holds the following warrants for his arrest:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.