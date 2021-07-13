Lynchburg Police search for Lowe’s thieves

Lynchburg Police are looking for three people who stole items from the Timberlake Lowes last month. It happened June 24th at 9:12 p.m.. Security footage captured two men and a woman stealing several items from Lowes and loading them into a silver Lexus hatchback. Suspect’s Pictures are at WLNI.com. The main suspect is a white male with shorter brown hair wearing a dark baseball cap, blue facemask, black jacket, khaki-colored pants, and brown shoes.

For Immediate Release: July 13, 2021

Crime of the Week – July 13, 2021

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a larceny at the Timberlake Lowes earlier this month.

On June 24, 2021, at 9:12 p.m., security footage captured two men and a woman stealing several items from Lowes at 8216 Timberlake Road and loading them into a silver Lexus hatchback.

The main suspect is a white male with shorter brown hair wearing a dark baseball cap, blue facemask, black jacket, khaki-colored pants, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Babbitt at (434) 944-5244 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.