UPDATE: Missing man found safe

UPDATE:

– The missing man, Wanjema Muhoro, has been located and is safe.





EARLIER: The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a case involving a missing and endangered person.

On June 17, 2022, at 9:09 p.m., officers responded to the 3300-block of Campbell Avenue for report of a missing person. Wanjema Muhoro (57) left his friend’s home on Campbell Avenue yesterday afternoon after he was believed to be going into another room to lay down. His friend discovered a short time later that he had left on foot. When friends and family could not locate him, the friend called the police to report him missing.

Wanjema is considered endangered due to possibly experiencing a medical event that was affecting his behavior. Wanjema is approximately 5’10”, very thin, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.