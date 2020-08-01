Lynchburg Police search for missing teenager

Lynchburg Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old girl. Lillian Patterson was reported missing by her parents last night. Lillian often walks the downtown area of Lynchburg and was last seen on Main Street at the Community Market outdoor piano.

On September 13, 2022, at 9:08 p.m., Lillian Patterson was reported missing by her parents. She often walks the downtown area of Lynchburg and was last seen on Main Street at the Community Market outdoor piano.

Lillian is 5’5” tall and has dark, shoulder-length hair with blue highlights. Her eyes are brown and she has freckled skin. When she left her home yesterday evening, she was wearing a tan and blue peasant top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott with the Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this release.