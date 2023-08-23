Lynchburg Police search for missing woman

The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating after a woman was reported missing.

On August 23, 2023, at 5:41 p.m., officers responded to the 1400-block of Gates Street for a report of a missing person. Avriel Hooks (20) was last seen by her family on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Hooks is a white female approximately five feet five inches tall with dyed red hair and has blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black tank top, and pink nail polish.

Anyone with information about Hooks’ whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1, contact Detective C. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

