Lynchburg Police search for murder suspect

The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is searching for the suspect in a homicide that took place in the 1100-block of 15th Street this afternoon.

Keri Leon Sharpe, 33, of Lynchburg is wanted for the shooting death of Jared Jacob Davis, 47, of Lynchburg.

LPD currently holds the following warrants for Sharpe:

2 nd degree murder

degree murder Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Sharpe is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. He was not located at the 1500-block residence that was mentioned in the prior news release.

The 1100 and 1200 blocks of 15th Street are still closed to traffic while LPD continues the investigation.

Anyone who may have captured video of any of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Campbell at (434) 455-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.