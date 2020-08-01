Lynchburg Police search for suspects who stole guns, safe from residence

Lynchburg Police are searching for several suspects after a burglary in the 1600-block of Shaffer Street on Sunday just after midnight. The owner observed several male subjects, on his security camera, break into his residence and steal numerous guns and a safe.

Burglary on Shaffer Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for several suspects after a burglary occurred in the 1600-block of Shaffer Street on February 13th.

On February 13, 2022 at 12:20 am., officers responded to Shaffer Street for a report of a burglary in progress. The owner observed several male subjects, on his security camera, break into his residence and steal numerous guns and a safe. During that time, Lyncomm received a call from a nearby neighbor regarding a white vehicle occupied with several males acting suspicious in that area. This vehicle also matched the description of a stolen vehicle from Millwood Apartments. A short time later, An LPD officer observed this vehicle and initiated a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle pursuit concluded in the area of Millwood Apartments where 6-7 male subjects ran from the vehicle. Suspect descriptions are as follows.

Suspect # 1 was wearing a black Nike hoodie, black pants, stocking cap, and a mask.

Suspect # 2 was wearing a black flat brim hat, black jacket, and light-colored jeans.

Suspect # 3 was wearing a black stocking cap, black face mask, yellow sweatshirt, and light-colored jeans.

Suspect # 4 was wearing a black hoodie and black sweat pants.

Suspect # 5 was wearing black hoodie and grey sweatpants.

Suspect # 6 was wearing a black jacket/hoodie and grey or dark colored pants.

Suspect # 7 was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

All suspects are possibly in their late teens or early 20s. Undetermined race at this time.