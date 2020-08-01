Lynchburg Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Crime of the Week – October 5, 2021

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that occurred at Cash Out Game Room on Memorial Avenue this weekend.

On October 3, 2021, at 12:39 a.m., officers responded to 2504 Memorial Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. A man armed with a handgun entered the business and obtained an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot in the direction of Wendy’s. The suspect is described as black man with a firearm on his left side who was wearing a light gray hoodie and a ski mask at the time of the robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone who may have captured video of the suspect on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Additionally, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.