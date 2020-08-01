Lynchburg Police searching for missing and endangered man

Lynchburg Police are looking for an elderly man who’s missing and suffering from dementia. 86-year-old Jerry Butler has been missing from his home in the 200-block of Old Graves Mill Road since earlier today. Butler is considered endangered because his family says he suffers from dementia. He was last seen on Graves Mill Road in the area of Fire Station 8. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lynchburg Police.

Here is more information:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a case involving a missing and endangered adult.

On May 11, 2023, at 1:02 p.m., officers responded to the 200-block of Old Graves Mill Road for a report of a missing person. Jerry Butler (86) has been missing from his home since about 1:02 p.m.

Butler is considered endangered because his family says he suffers from dementia, a medical condition that affects his cognitive abilities. Butler is a white male last seen with a bandage on his right arm, in short sleeve blue shirt, blue shoes with white soles, and holding a jacket. He was last seen on Graves Mill Road in the area of Fire Station 8.

LPD Officers and Lynchburg Fire Department personnel are actively searching for Butler at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.