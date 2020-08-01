UPDATE: Lynchburg man found deceased

UPDATE: A Lynchburg man who was missing has been found dead. Early this morning, police found the body of 65-year-old Victor Monroe Gosnell in a vehicle in the 1800 block of James Street. The cause of death remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

EARLIER: The Lynchburg Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating Victor Monroe Gosnell, 65, who was last seen at his residence in Lynchburg late Sunday night.

Mr. Gosnell is a white male, 6’0 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, wears glasses and has a scar in the center of his forehead. Mr. Gosnell is possibly driving a red 2015 Buick sedan with Virginia registration UWU-5214.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.