UPDATE: Armed fugitive in custody

UPDATE: The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) located Alex Joel Cruz Hernandez in the 3300-block of Waterlick Rd in Campbell County just before 6:30 a.m. Hernandez was immediately taken into custody without further incident.

EARLIER: The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred in the 200-block of Old Graves Mill Rd.

On July 30, 2023, at 7:55 p.m., officers responded to the 300-block of Old Graves Mill Rd for a report that one gunshot had been fired in the area. When officers arrived, they located a man in the 200-block of Old Graves Mill Rd that matched the description given to dispatch. Officers observed him in possession of a handgun, after which the suspect fled on foot and the officers pursued him. As the officers were chasing him, another shot came from the direction of the suspect. Officers then lost sight of him.

An extensive search for over 7 hours was conducted in the area and ultimately officers were not able to take the suspect into custody and his whereabouts is currently unknown.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Alex Joel Cruz Hernandez, a 29-year-old Hispanic male from Lynchburg. The following warrants were obtained and are still outstanding at this time:

– Attempted Malicious Wounding of a Law Enforcement Officer

– Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

– Reckless Handling of a Firearm

– Discharging a Firearm in the City

Hernandez should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach, and call 9-1-1. Please see the attached picture of Hernandez.

The earlier request to shelter in place has been lifted. Residents in the area are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be provided as an update to this release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

The Lynchburg Police Department would like to thank all of the support and assistance from the community, as well as our local and state law enforcement partners.

