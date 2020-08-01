Lynchburg Police seek armed robbery suspect

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Sunshine Market on Pollard Street. It happened Monday afternoon. Police say the man came into the store with a gun and ran away before police got there.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Sunshine Market on Pollard Street earlier this week.

On October 10, 2022 at 1:50 p.m., officers responded to the store at 200 Pollard Street for a robbery and attempted to locate the male suspect who had already fled on foot. According to surveillance video, the suspect is a black male who was wearing a blue hooded jacket, black and gray stocking cap, and a surgical mask. He was armed with a handgun during the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Scott with the Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this release.