Lynchburg Police seek burglary suspects

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection with a burglary at Win City early this morning.

On October 25, 2022, at 7:45 a.m., officers responded to 6109 Fort Ave., Win City for a report of a commercial alarm. When officers arrived on scene, they found the front door broken. Surveillance footage shows two subjects at approximately 6:41 a.m. enter the parking lot and later break open the front door and enter the store. The suspects fled the store on foot in the direction of Long Meadows Dr.

Upon investigation and review of surveillance video, the suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1: Shorter subject wearing gray shoes with black soles, dark grey pants, dark colored jacket, a black hood and a costume mask.

Suspect 2: Taller subject wearing dark shoes, grey pants, black hooded jacket with gray vest, gloves, a costume mask and carrying a crow bar.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer S. Baker at 434-455-6060 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this release.