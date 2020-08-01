Lynchburg Police seek carjacking suspects

Lynchburg Police are searching for several suspects after a carjacking in the 1600-block of Monsview Place last night. It happened just before 8pm. A driver was attempting to deliver food when four males, one of them armed with a handgun, stole the driver’s car and fled the area. The vehicle is a light blue 2007 Honda Accord 4-door with a Virginia registration of 5995HM. The victim was not injured during the incident.

The suspects are described as four black males in their late teens or early 20s. Three of the suspects were wearing all black clothing and the fourth was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.