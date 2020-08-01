Lynchburg Police seek credit card thieves

Credit Card Theft and Fraud – Crime of the Week

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is attempting to identify a man and woman who used stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases at local retail stores last week.

On June 9, 2022, several credit cards were stolen from a parked vehicle on Rivermont Avenue. The cards were used later the same day to make purchases at the Lynchburg Best Buy and Target stores. According to witnesses, both suspects are possibly of Asian or Pacific Island descent.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Ferguson at (434) 455-6060 ext. 556 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.