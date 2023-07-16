Lynchburg Police seek help identifying shooting suspects

Lynchburg Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in a shooting on Pierce Street that injured a woman early on the morning of July 16th. It happened shortly after midnight in the 900-block, Police say multiple shots were fired and a woman was hospitalized after being shot in the leg. A picture of the suspects and their vehicle is at wlni.com. Anyone with information is asked to call Lynchburg Police.

Here are the suspects:

Here is the suspect’s vehicle:

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is asking for assistance from the community in identifying two suspects involved in the malicious wounding that occurred on July 16, 2023.

If you can identify the individuals pictured or the vehicle they fled in, please contact Detective E. Phelps at 434-455-6148 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.