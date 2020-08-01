Lynchburg Police seek hit-and-run suspect

Lynchburg Police are searching for a suspect after a hit and run crash on Fort Avenue Friday afternoon. Police say two vehicles collided just before 3pm in the 5500-block of Fort Avenue The suspect vehicle, a maroon four-door Chevy Silverado with tinted windows, black rims, and a short truck bed, fled the scene going down Westview Drive. This vehicle should have damage to the left side behind the doors. A woman in the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Lynchburg Police or Central Virginia Crimestoppers.

A video of the crash is here.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

On July 23, 2021, at 2:54 p.m., officers responded to the 5500-block of Fort Avenue for a report of a hit and run accident involving two vehicles. The suspect vehicle, a maroon four-door Chevy Silverado with tinted windows, black rims, and a short truck bed, fled the scene going down Westview Drive. This vehicle should have damage to the left side behind the doors. One woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.