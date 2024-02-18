Lynchburg Police seek malicious wounding suspect

Lynchburg Police are looking for a malicious wounding suspect. Early yesterday morning, police went to the 6200-block of Newport Drive for report of a fight and found a woman with non-life-threatening injuries to her head. Police are now looking for 50-year-old John Sheffey Jr., who’s also wanted on drug possession charges in Bedford County. If you see him, call 911.

Here’s more information from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred this morning.

On February 18, 2024, shortly after 9:00 a.m., LPD officers responded to the 6200-block of Newport Drive for the report of a fight in progress. When officers arrived, they located an adult female with non-life-threatening injuries to her head. She was treated by Lynchburg Fire Department Medics.

During their investigation, officers found out that a physical altercation took place between the offender and the victim that led to the injuries. Both the victim and the offender were known to each other. The incident appears to be isolated.

The male offender has been identified as John Sheffey, Jr., (50) of Lynchburg. He was not located and is currently wanted in relation to this case for a charge of:

18.2-51, Malicious Wounding

Sheffey also has an outstanding Felony warrant from Bedford County for:

18.2-250, Felony Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

LPD officers were on scene for several hours to ensure everyone’s safety. A residence was searched in relation to this incident, however, Sheffey was not located.

If you know of Sheffey’s location, or see him, use caution and do not approach. Call 911 and report his location immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Dyke at (434) 455-6060 ext. 535 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.