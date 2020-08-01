Lynchburg Police seek man on larceny charges

Lynchburg Police are looking for a wanted man in connection with a grand larceny at the J MART on Memorial Avenue Monday night. Just after 8pm, an employee called about a customer who was breaking into a Skillz game machine and stealing money. The employee attempted to stop the man from leaving the store but was unsuccessful. When officers arrived, the suspect fled the parking lot in a vehicle. Oficers chased him but couldn’t catch him. The unoccupied Nissan was later located at Meadows apartment complex on Yorktown Avenue. The suspect was identified as Tishaun Henri Conde (27) of Lynchburg and is currently wanted on charges including grand larceny, destruction of property, eluding police and reckless driving.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a wanted man in connection with a grand larceny at the J MART last night.

On July 4, 2022, at 8:05 p.m., officers responded to 1605 Memorial Avenue when an employee called about a customer who was breaking into a Skillz game machine and stealing money. The employee attempted to stop the man from leaving the store but was unsuccessful.

When officers arrived, the suspect fled the parking lot in a Nissan sedan. Officers gave chase but were not able to apprehend him. The unoccupied Nissan was later located at Meadows apartment complex on Yorktown Avenue.

The suspect was identified as Tishaun Henri Conde (27) of Lynchburg and is currently wanted on charges including grand larceny, destruction of property, eluding police and reckless driving.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.