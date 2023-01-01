Lynchburg Police seek murder suspect

The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) has identified the suspect in the Homicide on Main Street as Travon Sudia Brunson (23) of Lynchburg. Brunson has been charged with Voluntary Manslaughter, Unlawful Wounding, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. He is described as a black male, five feet four inches tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds, and has a distinctive tattoo above his right eye (see attached photo). Travis Sudia Brunson has not been apprehended at this time. Anyone encountering him is asked to contact law enforcement.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Hall at (434) 455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and any additional information will only be provided as an update to this release.