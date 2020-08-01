Lynchburg Police seek Quik-E robbery suspects

Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery at Quik-E Food Store

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at the Quik-E Food Store last night.

On October 16, 2022, at 11:50 p.m., officers responded to 2220 Lakeside Dr., Quik-E Food Store for a report of an armed robbery that just occurred. The caller stated the store was robbed by two subjects, one of which displayed a handgun. The suspects fled the store on foot in the direction of Forest Brook Rd, with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

Upon investigation and review of surveillance from the store, the suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1: Black Male wearing gray New Balance tennis shoes, black pants, black zip up jacket, black mask, gray back pack, a black glove and a handgun.

Suspect 2: Black Male wearing gray Adidas tennis shoes, light colored jeans, khaki jacket with hood, black mask and black gloves.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective C. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this release.

###

Surveillance images of the suspects are attached.