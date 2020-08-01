Lynchburg Police seek robbery and assault suspect

Lynchburg Police are looking for the man who assaulted an employee during a robbery at Click Spot Skill Gaming on Oakley Ave. It happened December 21st. Police say the suspect assaulted an employee who was working, demanded an undisclosed amount of currency and fled. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Lynchburg Police or Central Virginia Crimestoppers.

Crime of the Week – January 11, 2022

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a robbery at Click Spot Skill Gaming on Oakley Ave.

On December 21, 2021, officers responded to 645 Oakley Ave in reference to a robbery. When officers arrived on scene, they determined that suspects entered the business, assaulted an employee that was working, and demanded an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. The suspects then left the scene.

The LPD is seeking any information regarding this incident or identification of the suspects listed.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Det. Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.