Lynchburg Police seek suspect in convenience store armed robbery

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that occurred at KWIK STOP on Old Forest Road Tuesday night.

O A man entered the store, displayed a handgun, and obtained an undisclosed amount of money from the business before fleeing on foot. The suspect is a black male who wore black pants, black shoes, a black hooded sweatshirt and a surgical mask covering his face.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.