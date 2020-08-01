Lynchburg Police seek suspect in Fort Avenue armed robbery

Robbery at WIN CITY on Fort Avenue

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robbery that occurred at WIN CITY on Fort Ave early this morning.

On September 30, 2022 at 5:46a.m. officers responded to 6109 Fort Ave. for a report of a robbery. The robbery actually occurred an hour earlier. A man entered the gaming business, assaulted the female manager, and stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. The suspect is described as a black male, medium length dreads, approximately 6’01”, thin build, and light skinned. He was wearing a light-colored hoodie, a pair of darker two-toned pants and light-colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective R. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.