Lynchburg Police seek suspects in Miles Market armed robbery

Lynchburg Police are looking for two men in connection with an armed robbery at the Miles Market on Rivermont Avenue just before 2:30 yesterday afternoon. One of them displayed a gun and got away with an undisclosed amount of tobacco products.

Here’s more information from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed the Miles Market (1112 Rivermont Avenue).

On July 9, 2023, at approximately 2:23 p.m. LPD officers were called out to investigate an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Miles Market on Rivermont Avenue. Witnesses say a black male, wearing surgical gloves came into the store, showed the clerk a firearm, and demanded tobacco products.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of tobacco products.

LPD is asking for the community’s help in identifying the two men in the pictures attached.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective S. Bond at 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this release.