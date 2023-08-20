Lynchburg police seize marijuana, weapons in weekend drug bust

Lynchburg Police seized more than 13 pounds of marijuana during a drug bust this weekend. Early Sunday morning, police went to the 1300-block of Jefferson Street for a domestic dispute and saw items that led to a search warrant. Police seized 13 Pounds of Marijuana, 1,000 boxes of THC resin product, over $10,000 cash, a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun, two pistols and a revolver.

20-year-old Shelton Blankenship of Bedford County faces numerous drug and weapons charges.

Drugs and Weapons Seized in the 1300-block of Jefferson Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Officers from the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) served a search warrant that led to the seizure of multiple drugs and firearms including 13 pounds of Marijuana.

On Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 6:42 a.m. Officers were dispatched in reference to a domestic dispute in the 1300-block of Jefferson Street. It was then that officers saw items that led to a search warrant.

The following items were seized:

13 Pounds of Marijuana

1,000 boxes of THC resin product

Over $10,000 in US Currency

12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun

Two pistols

Revolver

Ammunition

Equipment used for packaging, sealing, and shipping narcotics

Shelton Blankenship (20) of Bedford County, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm while in possession of >1 pound of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute.

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute >5 pounds

Possession of a Schedule III Narcotic with the Intent to Distribute

Additional charges are pending. Blankenship is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg without Bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050, or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.