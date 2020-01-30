Lynchburg Police to host physical fitness recruitment event

The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD), in partnership with CrossFit Lynchburg, will host a Physical Fitness Recruitment Event on Saturday, January 30 at 11 a.m. at 2306 Bedford Avenue. This recruitment event will give participants the opportunity to experience the LPD physical agility test before the official hiring process begins.

Lynchburg Police Department recruiters will be on site to answer questions about the police officer hiring process, as well as provide information about the various specialized unit opportunities available to LPD officers. In addition to experiencing the physical agility test, all participants also are invited to take part in a police-themed CrossFit workout. This fitness event is open to the public. Upcoming testing sessions for the July police academy will take place in February, March, and April.

What: Physical Fitness Recruitment Event

Who: Lynchburg Police Department recruiters and CrossFit Lynchburg trainers. LPD recruiters will be available for interviews during the event.

When: Saturday, January 30, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Where: CrossFit Lynchburg, 2306 Bedford Avenue

Carrie Dungan

Community Relations Coordinator

Lynchburg Police Department

(434) 942-2687

carrie.dungan@lynchburgva.gov