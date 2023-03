We are currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the female pictured below. She is a person of interest in a shoplifting incident that occurred at Kohls on March 10, 2023.

We are asking for anyone that may have knowledge of who this person is or information about this incident to contact Deputy Edmiston at 434-332-9580 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Community members can also leave a tip online here or through the P3 app on mobile devices.