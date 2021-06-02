Lynchburg Police warn of phone scammers

The Lynchburg Police Department has received multiple calls from residents over the weekend reporting scammers impersonating a member of the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) and spoofing a number associated with the Department of Emergency Services.

The scammers may be aggressive and attempt to keep their victims on the phone until they get what they want – money. Members of the LPD will never call and demand or request money for missed court dates or anything else.

If residents receive a call similar to this, they should hang up the phone. Residents can report this scam to the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-2457 or at www.FTC.gov. They can also call the LPD at (434) 455-6041.