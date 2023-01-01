Lynchburg Pops Concert in the Dell, Aug. 5th



We are excited that you are interested in attending the first Pops concert held outdoors at

Randolph College at their Greek Theater known affectionately as “The Dell”. There are many

trees and should provide plenty of shade.

The concert will be held on Saturday, August 5th at 4:00pm. The concert is FREE but there

will be opportunity for you to make a free-will offering to help defray expenses.

“The Dell” has stadium seating made with stone seats with no backs and can seat

approximately 225 people. You may want to bring a cushion or stadium seat with back for

comfort. There will be limited seating in the grassy areas in back and to the sides of the

amphitheater. The band will be seated in the grassy area in front of the small stone stage so

we will be discouraging audience members from setting up chairs on the grass in front of the

band.

The Concert will last approximately one hour. We are trying to secure food trucks for soft drink,

ice cream and snack purchase. You are welcome to bring your own refreshments.

We look forward to seeing you on the 5th. Please invite your friends !

