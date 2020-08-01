Lynchburg pre-K – 2nd graders will return to school four days a week

Lynchburg school students in grades pre-K through 2nd will go from 2 days a week to 4 days a week of in person learning sometime around March 24th. The exact start date will be announced later.

The school system will ease its current physical distancing requirement of 6 feet to 3 feet in order to accommodate more students.

Deputy Superintendent Amy Pugh:

School board members said they want the school system to expand that to 3rd-5th graders as well. The school system will announce more details later today.