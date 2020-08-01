Lynchburg Prosecutor: New Year’s Eve police-involved shooting was justified

Three Lynchburg Police officers were justified in the use of deadly force when they shot a suspect on New Year’s Eve. That’s the finding of Lynchburg Prosecutor Bethany Harrison, who said today that Officers Joshua Massie, Raymond Shelton and Michael Donellan won’t face any charges for shooting 29-year-old Jonathan D. Poe. Harrison says Poe nearly ran over two pedestrians on Main Street, led police on a high-speed chase, then fired at least 10 shots at them after he crashed his car on Memorial Avenue. Harrison says she reviewed the State Police investigation, looked at body worn camera footage and conducted numerous interviews and found that the police officers’ actions were justified when they fired back. Poe survived and faces attempted capital murder charges.

Here is the entire statement from Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison:

Poe continued to drive at speeds upwards of over 30 mph above the posted speed limits on Rivermont Ave., onto residential side streets and ultimately back around to the 5th and Church St, intersection where he took a right onto 5th St. He drove southwest on 5th St. and continued onto Memorial Ave. Poe drove over 70 mph on Memorial Ave. in a 35 mph zone. Poe lost control of his vehicle by turning to the left and hit a parked car in front of 2240 Memorial Ave. Sgt. Tucker and multiple other officers who were alerted to the high speed car chase were in the immediate area of the wreck. Those officers included M. Donellan, J. Massie, and R. Shelton. A female passenger immediately got out of the passenger side of the vehicle with her hands up. As she attempted to walk toward Sgt. Tucker who was on the passenger side rear of the vehicle, Poe began firing a gun at Officers M. Donellan, J. Massie, and R. Shelton who faced the driver’s side front of the vehicle.

Dash camera shows officers called out to Poe to put his hands up while Poe was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Officers were around 10 feet away from Poe. Poe lifted up a firearm and fired at least 2 rounds at the officers. Officers returned fire, stopped firing, and continued to call for Poe to stop and put his hands up. Poe fired another round of up to 10 rounds at officers in rapid succession. Officers returned fire. The rounds of fire between Poe and officers continued until Poe stopped shooting. Officers continued to call for Poe to show both of his hands which he did not do. Ultimately an armored vehicle was used to shield the officers so they could safely approach Poe. The officers pulled Poe out of his car and assisted in rendering emergency medical aid.

Officers M. Donellan, J. Massie, and R. Shelton all believed their lives and the lives of their fellow officers were in danger due to Poe shooting at them. Evidence from the marked LPD vehicle officers took cover behind demonstrated a trajectory path of a bullet that came from the suspect vehicle toward the officer’s positions. One officer reported he heard a bullet zip past his head upon the first shots fired by Poe. A Glock 19 semiautomatic handgun was found just outside the open passenger door of Poe’s vehicle with a high capacity magazine that could hold 31 bullets. Eleven bullets were still in the magazine. Multiple spent shell casings were located inside Poe’s vehicle.

The passenger of Poe’s vehicle and officers were unharmed. Poe was shot multiple times and recovered sufficiently from his injuries to be housed in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Legal Analysis

In a 2018 per curiam opinion, the United States Supreme Court summarized the controlling legal standard as to when an officer may use deadly force:

[W]hether an officer has used excessive force “requires careful attention to the facts and circumstances of each particular case, including the severity of the crime at issue, whether the suspect possess an immediate threat to the safety of the officers or others, and whether he is actively resisting arrest or attempting to evade arrest by flight. The ‘reasonableness’ of a particular use of force must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, rather than with the 20/20 vision of hindsight. The calculus of reasonableness must embody allowance for the fact

COMMONWEALTH’S ATTORNEY REPORT

Re: Use of Force December 31, 2022, 2240 Memorial Ave. Lynchburg, VA

Involving Jonathon Poe, Officers M. Donellan, J. Massie, and R. Shelton

As Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg, I was tasked with the determination of whether the use of force by Lynchburg Police Department Officers M. Donellan, J. Massie, and R. Shelton on December 31, 2022 amounted to a criminal offense. The purpose of this investigation is not to determine the appropriateness of any Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) policy, procedure, or tactic but solely for the purpose of determining if a criminal act was committed during the apprehension of Johnathon Poe. In making my determination, I reviewed reports provided by the Virginia State Police (VSP) who investigated the matter, body worn camera (BWC) footage of the event, reports prepared by LPD and other agency officers, photographs of the scene, crime scene documentation, medical records for Jonathon Poe, and interviews of involved parties including M. Donellan, J. Massie, and R. Shelton. Poe’s attorney was contacted for a statement and to date the assigned VSP agent had no response. Based upon the law and the evidence in this matter, it is my opinion Officers M. Donellan, J. Massie, and R. Shelton’s actions amounted to a justifiable use of deadly force and no criminal charges are warranted.

Summary of the Facts

The following events are documented in police reports, witness interviews, and BWC footage: On December 31, 2022 at 11:18 p.m., Sgt. J. Tucker patrolled the downtown Lynchburg area in a marked LPD vehicle. He witnessed a silver sedan pass him headed northwest on Main St. near 13th St. The vehicle went upwards of 50 mph in a 25 mph zone that included pedestrian traffic due it being New Years Eve with restaurants open on Main St. Sgt. Tucker saw the vehicle approach two pedestrians who crossed the street. The vehicle did not slow down and nearly struck the pedestrians. Sgt. Tucker turned on his lights to initiate a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jonathon Poe, did not respond to the signal to pull over. The sergeant turned on his siren. Poe sped up and drove through the red light at 5th St. and Main St. He swerved around a vehicle in the intersection in order to continue onto Rivermont Ave.

