Lynchburg Public Library Hosts Local History Fair July 22

Lynchburg Public Library to Host Local History Fair



LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Saturday, July 22, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, will host The Library of Virginia’s “LVA on the Go,” a mobile exhibition in celebration of The Library of Virginia’s 200th anniversary. This custom-built vehicle will bring the vast resources and staff expertise of the Library of Virginia to Lynchburg for a day of history and fun which will include their state-of-the-art technology to help Lynchburg area patrons engage with the Library of Virginia’s unique resources for history, genealogy, education and more.



A diverse group of local historical organizations will also be present to provide information about Lynchburg area topics of interest. The participating organizations include the Anne Spencer House and Garden Museum, Historic Sandusky, Jones Memorial Library, Legacy Museum of African American History, Lynchburg Historical Foundation and Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest.



The event is free and open to the public and will take place in the Community Meeting Room and outside of the Library.

For more information about this and other library events, call (434) 455-6330, visit www.lynchburgpubliclibrary.org or follow the Lynchburg Public Library on Facebook and Instagram.

