Lynchburg Public Library welcomes “NeoDens”

— Lynchburg Public Library recently installed two mobile workstations, meeting a need for quiet study spaces where people of all ages can read and study either independently or with a small group. The workstations, called NeoDens, were made possible by a $20,000 donation from Liberty University.

“The Lynchburg Public Library is extremely thankful for this generous gift and continued support from Liberty University,” Library Director Beverly Blair said. “The mobile study units will help the library provide flexible, collaborative spaces that will benefit many patrons’ needs, from students in need of a quiet study space to job seekers meeting to prepare for a job interview.”

The library is located in a neighborhood within close access to Lynchburg City Schools and provides free services to all residents living within the City of Lynchburg and the surrounding counties.

“Liberty University is committed to being a strong community partner,” Liberty President Jerry Prevo said. “Since 2018, over 120 LU students have volunteered at Lynchburg Public Library, supporting the important resources the library provides city residents. We’re encouraged to know that these mobile workstations will meet an important need.”

More patrons are using Wi-Fi and computer access to study, tutor, complete virtual learning, apply for jobs, and conduct other forms of essential business, so these private study spaces are equipped with technology. Each NeoDen has power, with USB plugs and overhead lighting. Benches seat up to four people, with available storage space underneath, and the wheeled bottoms make the station mobile for different areas or rooms in the library.

Blair said she appreciates the continued support from Liberty University. Last semester, 32 students earned their Christian/community service hours at the library.

“Liberty University student volunteers continue to help the Lynchburg Public Library provide vital services to the community, such as technology assistance and children’s programs,” she said. “We are grateful for their dedicated presence, and the meaningful work they provide greatly enriches our library and the community we serve.”

In 2015, Liberty made a contribution to the library in the form of land used for the addition of a new story room, now known as the Lynn Dodge Storytime Room, used for children’s programming.