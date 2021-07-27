Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance hosts Workforce and Educational Summit July 27th

2021 Workforce & Education Summit



Keynote speaker: Victor Reyes, Human Capital Leader, Deloitte

“Creating inclusive pathways for tomorrow’s manufacturing workforce”



From lack of qualified applicants, COVID recovery, retaining your best and brightest and how the hybrid and WFH cultures are impacting our employers, this timely and important Summit is a must attend for regional educators and employers, large and small, to strategize regional solutions to the workforce crisis we find ourselves in.



Our keynote speaker will cover:

The key findings of the comprehensive workforce study that Deloitte conducted

Best practices that employers are implementing to help them with their talent attraction and retention.

Following the morning keynote, we’ll take a deep dive into conversations with education and workforce solution providers that lead to regional solutions to help you, our employers.

Date and Time

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

7:30 AM – 12:30 PM EDT

Location

Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance

300 Lucado Place

Lynchburg, VA 24504

Fees/Admission



Here is our conversation with the LRBA’s Christine Kennedy: