Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance responds to ODU report

Area economic development officials are reacting to the annual “State of the Commonwealth Report” from Old Dominion University that shows Lynchburg ranking at or near the bottom in several categories, including GDP, income growth, and job growth. Megan Lucas is with the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance:

Lucas says the report does not capture what the region has compared to other markets including a thriving downtown, largest percentage of colleges per capita, and a population growth of 4.5 percent over the past decade. She says they’ll continue to research the numbers and encourage discussion.

Here is a response from the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance: Region Responds to the 7th Annual ODU State of the Commonwealth Report.pdf